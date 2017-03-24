Texas Rangers, Cordish Cos. to get Te...

Texas Rangers, Cordish Cos. to get Texas Live underway in Arlington

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore's Cordish Cos. plan to officially get Texas Live - a $250 million mixed-use project near the stadium - underway in Arlington, Texas.

