Texas Live! breaks ground
The $250 million development is expected to attract millions of new visitors to Arlington a year as well as create over 3,000 jobs. Members of the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies, Manhattan Construction Company, Mayor Jeff Williams and Arlington City Councilors shovel dirt during the Texas Live! groundbreaking ceremony on Lot A outside Globe Life Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Emilee
|104
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC