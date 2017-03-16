Texas' Costliest Year for Hailstorms Began on March 16, 2016
One year ago today, a massive hailstorm pounded Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas, causing $600 million in insured losses. More hailstorms struck the North Texas area later in March and again in April, and combined with other violent storms in 2016, it was the costliest hail and thunderstorm season on record, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.
