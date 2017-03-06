Texas based NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness Expos Seeks Firearms Industry Vendors
ARLINGTON, Texas - - As the bodybuilding and fitness industry continues to develop and expand, Brian Dobson, owner of Metroflex Gym in Arlington has expanded his influence by organizing and promoting a series of NPC sanctioned competitions featuring expansive expos in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. With over 20 years of promoting some of the largest expos in the nation, Metroflex Events looks to expand its audiences by offering unique events to their patrons.
