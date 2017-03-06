Texas based NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness...

Texas based NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness Expos Seeks Firearms Industry Vendors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

ARLINGTON, Texas - - As the bodybuilding and fitness industry continues to develop and expand, Brian Dobson, owner of Metroflex Gym in Arlington has expanded his influence by organizing and promoting a series of NPC sanctioned competitions featuring expansive expos in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. With over 20 years of promoting some of the largest expos in the nation, Metroflex Events looks to expand its audiences by offering unique events to their patrons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mon Javier 8
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Sun brookethestoner 96
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC