Suspect at large after breaking into Arlington house, fatally shooting resident, police say
Officers responded to the 600 block of Cousins Lane, near North Fielder Road and West Randol Mill road, early Tuesday morning, Arlington police spokeswoman Vanessa Harrison said. #BREAKING : @ArlingtonPD : A man has been shot at a home on Cousins Lane this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|23 hr
|Javier
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sun
|brookethestoner
|96
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC