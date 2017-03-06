STEM, literacy center taking shape
Mansfield school board trustees got a look at the layouts for the district's new STEM Academy and early literacy center last week, and they're thinking they might want to go even bigger. Trustees approved remodeling the annex behind Wester Middle School into the district's first STEM Academy for sixth-graders in November, allocating $5.6 million for the project.
