Skull found in Arlington field identified as that of 49-year-old man
A skull found in a field off South Collins Street on March 3 was identified as that of Arlington man James Huff, 49, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. His cause of death has not yet been determined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|20 min
|Ashley071891
|99
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC