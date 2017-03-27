Severe storms leave nearly 200,000 people without power in Texas
Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of Texas overnight left nearly 200,000 residents without power as of early Wednesday morning. Much of the power failures centered around the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, according to the Oncor Electric Delivery utility company, which put the total number of statewide outages at 197,221 as of 4:46 a.m. local time.
