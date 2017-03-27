Remembering Tyron Arrington: 'had a spirit larger than life'
Arrington, 33, of Arlington, Texas, and formerly of Harrisburg, died March 17 at the Plaza Medical City Fort Worth Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a graduate of South Dakota Wesleyan University and was an employee of Marley Spoons of Grand Perry, Texas.
