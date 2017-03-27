Protesters want district to close sch...

Protesters want district to close school, saying mystery bug remains

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Alisa Simmons is president of the Arlington NAACP, which filed suit last week seeking to close Nichols Junior High School until the cause of dizziness, headaches and other allergylike symptoms among its students and staff is found and resolved. The school district Monday filed a motion to dismiss the suit, contending its testing has determined the building is safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon Emilee 104
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mon Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC