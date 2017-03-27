Protesters want district to close school, saying mystery bug remains
Alisa Simmons is president of the Arlington NAACP, which filed suit last week seeking to close Nichols Junior High School until the cause of dizziness, headaches and other allergylike symptoms among its students and staff is found and resolved. The school district Monday filed a motion to dismiss the suit, contending its testing has determined the building is safe.
