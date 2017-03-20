Progressive Student Union leads rally...

Progressive Student Union leads rally against Senate bill 4

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Shorthorn

Chants of "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and others could be heard on campus Monday as students rallied in support of undocumented students. The Progressive Student Union and about 30 students spoke out against and raise awareness of Senate bill 4 on the Central Library mall then marched through campus, said organization president Mark Napieralski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 4 hr k4b5p 101
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,707,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC