Progressive Student Union leads rally against Senate bill 4
Chants of "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and others could be heard on campus Monday as students rallied in support of undocumented students. The Progressive Student Union and about 30 students spoke out against and raise awareness of Senate bill 4 on the Central Library mall then marched through campus, said organization president Mark Napieralski.
