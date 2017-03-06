Opening Day is near, can you sense it?

Soon we'll see dongers, Elvis touching Beltre's Head, Lucroy and Dyson pulling at each other's beards, Roogie and Elvis giving the person talking to Emily in the post game interview a Gatorade bath,the chants of "NAP O LI!" Ringing through the Ball Park in Arlington, the Coke sign above center field and the batters eye flashing "Hello Win Column!", Many "CHOOOO!"s, "YUUUUUU"s And "LUUUUUUC!"s Will be heard, we'll see our team do what they do best in the in field double plays, Nomar Mazar will throw out guys from the out field, Bush will come in and begin to shut the door, diekman will shut it more and than Dyson will slam it shut, Cole and Yu will deliver a one two punch in the pitching orde and lastly we'll see more of whatever this is Opening Day is almost here! Let's celebrate! Spring training I'd boring anyways.

