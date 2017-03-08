One dead in Aransas county accident Read Story Kiii Staff
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatality accident that happened on FM 1781 in Aransas county on Wednesday. An early investigation shows that Arlington, Texas resident 69-year-old Fauzi Jurdi was driving his van south on FM 1781 in front of a pickup truck with a driver and passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 5
|brookethestoner
|96
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC