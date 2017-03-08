One dead in Aransas county accident Read Story Kiii Staff

One dead in Aransas county accident R...

One dead in Aransas county accident

Thursday Read more: KIII

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatality accident that happened on FM 1781 in Aransas county on Wednesday. An early investigation shows that Arlington, Texas resident 69-year-old Fauzi Jurdi was driving his van south on FM 1781 in front of a pickup truck with a driver and passenger.

