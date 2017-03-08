Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning March 11
Expert birders Jan LaPine and Donna Berry will talk about "The Bluebirds of Bob Jones" and "Backyard Bird Feeding," beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The talks are $5 per person, free for members.
