Municipal candidates discuss economic, community growth in Arlington

Student Congress parliamentarian Dakota Loupe discusses the issues he would focus on if he was elected for Arlington City Council District 5 at the Young Men for Arlington Candidate Forum on March 27 in University Hall. Loupe said the issues he would focus on would be transparency between citizens and the City Council, making sure Arlington is an ideal place for businesses and making UTA more integrated to the community.

