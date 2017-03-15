Motorist douses man with liquid, sets him on fire in Arlington, police say
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Nicole Way, near East Sublett and Silo roads. VaNessa Harrison, an Arlington police spokeswoman, told the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram that two men walked up to the motorist and an altercation ensued.
