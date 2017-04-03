Mercury Chop House to replace Cacharel restaurant in Arlington
A Mercury Chop House will take over the skyline-view restaurant space atop a north Arlington office tower, giving the city its first prime steakhouse and filling the vacancy left when Cacharel closed after 30 years. The location will open by August as the second for Mercury Chop House, a downtown Fort Worth steakhouse that opened in 2000.
