Meet Gia, a Little Artist With Some Big Ideas About How to Help the Homeless

Nine-year-old artist Gia Woodrum paints portraits and uses the money she raises from auctioning her art to buy food and clothes for Dallas' homeless. Gia Woodrum, a third-grader who lives in Arlington and goes to school at the Garner Fine Arts Academy in Grand Prairie, has two passions in life: art and helping people.

