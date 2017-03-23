Man leads Pantego police on chase, then runs away, leaving women, drugs
A man is at large Friday after he is accused of trying to evade Pantego police before jumping out and running away, leaving behind two women and drugs in the vehicle, according to a Pantego Police Department news release. A Pantego officer saw a vehicle parked near closed businesses in the 2500 block of Miller Lane about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the news release from Thomas Griffith, Chief of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|lilblondey
|103
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC