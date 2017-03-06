Man fatally shot in attempted robbery of Arlington convenience store
The shooting occurred at the Super Save Food Store in the 2500 block of east Abram Street, near State Highway 360. Someone called 911 to report a robber had entered the store and was fatally shot by the clerk, WFAA-TV reported .
