Man dies after Arlington firefighters pull him from burning house
Firefighters pulled an elderly man from a residence that was on fire in the 2200 block of Park Springs Court and used life-saving techniques to try to revive him, said Lt. David Tyler, Arlington Fire Department spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Dillon
|17
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|lilblondey
|103
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC