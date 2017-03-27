Man dies after Arlington firefighters...

Man dies after Arlington firefighters pull him from burning house

Firefighters pulled an elderly man from a residence that was on fire in the 2200 block of Park Springs Court and used life-saving techniques to try to revive him, said Lt. David Tyler, Arlington Fire Department spokesman.

