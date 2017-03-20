Man accused of setting another man on fire in Arlington arrested by U.S. marshals
Joe Lam was apprehended by officials with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Dallas police officers, according to a Facebook post by Arlington police. We have arrested Joe Lam! Thanks to the Dallas PD and US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force he is now behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 15
|Leanaxxx26
|100
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC