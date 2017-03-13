Lawsuit: Special needs child sexually assaulted at Boys & Girls Club Read Story Todd Unger
A local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club faces allegations of negligence after the family of a 12-year-old special needs child says she was sexually assaulted during one of the club's after school programs. "The innocence of this poor child has been taken from this child at a young age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 5
|brookethestoner
|96
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC