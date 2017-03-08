Lakeside disposal well should be a no-go

Lakeside disposal well should be a no-go

Protecting a precious water supply reservoir ought to be enough for the Railroad Commission to reject a request from Tulsa's BlueStone Natural Resources II to drill a waste water disposal well on the western edge of Lake Arlington. The lake provides drinking water for Arlington, Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and, through the Tarrant Regional Water District , other cities including Fort Worth.

