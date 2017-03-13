Kennedale orders study of water rate hike that steamed residents
The new interim city manager in Kennedale has requested that an outside consultant review the need for a drastic water/sewer rate hike a year ago that galvanized a political movement. City officials, including outgoing City Manager Bob Hart, said the revenues were needed for an emergency sewer pipe repair and other utility infrastructure improvements.
