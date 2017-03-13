Kennedale orders study of water rate ...

Kennedale orders study of water rate hike that steamed residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The new interim city manager in Kennedale has requested that an outside consultant review the need for a drastic water/sewer rate hike a year ago that galvanized a political movement. City officials, including outgoing City Manager Bob Hart, said the revenues were needed for an emergency sewer pipe repair and other utility infrastructure improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mar 15 Leanaxxx26 100
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC