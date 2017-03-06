Joe Barton is hosting two town halls,...

Joe Barton is hosting two town halls, in really small towns

Republican Rep. Joe Barton of Texas represents the majority of Arlington, the nation's 50th largest city with a population of 380,000 residents. While congressional town halls have drawn big crowds around the country in recent weeks, Barton is hosting two town halls on Saturday an hour away from Arlington in towns with populations of less than 800 people.

