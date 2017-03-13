In Arlington, the luck oa the Irish c...

In Arlington, the luck oa the Irish comes with an order of nachos

11 hrs ago

The dish was invented in 1943 in Coahuila. But Arlington has refined it, both with the cultural breakthrough in 1976 of "ballpark nachos" and the 1980 arrival of potato-skin "Irish nachos."

Arlington, TX

