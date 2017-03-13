In Arlington, the luck oa the Irish comes with an order of nachos
The dish was invented in 1943 in Coahuila. But Arlington has refined it, both with the cultural breakthrough in 1976 of "ballpark nachos" and the 1980 arrival of potato-skin "Irish nachos."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Ashley071891
|99
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC