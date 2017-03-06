Hurst teen dies after crash in Arlington
A Hurst teen died Sunday morning from injuries she suffered a few hours earlier in a crash on Interstate 20 near Collins Street. Police believe the vehicle Tabatha Romaker was riding in hydroplaned as the driver, a 17-year-old male, changed lanes Saturday night.
