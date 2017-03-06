Fort Worth officer arrested on sexual assault charge Read Story Bradley Blackburn

Fort Worth officer arrested on sexual...

12 hrs ago

Fort Worth Police Officer David Brintnell is facing a felony sexual assault charge for an incident involving a 16-year-old boy. Brintnell, 43, was arrested by Arlington Police last Thursday after an investigation.

