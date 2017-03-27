Fort Worth man arrested after crashin...

Fort Worth man arrested after crashing into two homes in Arlington

A 28-year-old man was arrested overnight after crashing into a fence and two homes in Arlington, police said. Xavier Spriggs faces a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he veered off the road at the 2000 block of Baird Farm Road about 1 a.m. and crashed into the residential area.

