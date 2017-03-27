Fort Worth, Arlington meet with company to discuss Lake Arlington injection well
City officials in Fort Worth and Arlington are meeting BlueStone Natural Resources II about the company's controversial request to drill a saltwater injection well near the banks of Lake Arlington. The mayors of both cities met with John Redmond , president and chief executive officer of BlueStone, in Austin on March 14 about the proposed well in far east Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Emilee
|104
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mar 27
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC