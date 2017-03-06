Family demands Arlington release vide...

Family demands Arlington release video of fatal police shooting of black man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

About 30 people stood near the front of Arlington's main police station in support of allowing the mother to see dash camera video of her son's death. Crane was stopped by police on Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive because he had several outstanding arrest warrants, police have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 20 hr brookethestoner 96
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Sun Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) Feb 25 Question 8
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tarrant County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC