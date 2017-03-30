Drunken-driving suspect crashes into 2 houses in North Arlington
Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. to the 2000 block of Baird Farm Road, east of North Collins Street and north of Interstate 30. A gold GMC pickup heading north ran off the road and into the back of the houses in the 1600 block of Corvallis Trail, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said. Intoxicated driver heading north on Baird Farm struck a fence & two residential homes.
