Demi Lovato takes the stage in gleaming gold dress
Demi Lovato sizzled in a tiny gold minidress when she performed onstage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. She was playing the BeautyKind Unites: Concert For Causes on a lineup that also included The Band Perry, Jake Owen and Cole Swindell.
