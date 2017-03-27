Demi Lovato shows off her impressive ...

Demi Lovato shows off her impressive twerking skills at the gym

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Demi Lovato performs onstage during BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes at AT&T Stadium on March 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Demi Lovato performs onstage during BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes at AT&T Stadium on March 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon Emilee 104
News Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06) Mon Dillon 17
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC