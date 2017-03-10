Death Watch: "No Need" for Mental Tests

James Bigby , 61, is scheduled to be the fourth Texan executed this year when he goes to the Huntsville gurney on Tuesday, March 14. The Fort Worth native has spent the last 25 years on death row after a two-day killing spree that left four people dead. The murders began on Dec. 23, 1987.

