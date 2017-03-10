Death Watch: "No Need" for Mental Tests
James Bigby , 61, is scheduled to be the fourth Texan executed this year when he goes to the Huntsville gurney on Tuesday, March 14. The Fort Worth native has spent the last 25 years on death row after a two-day killing spree that left four people dead. The murders began on Dec. 23, 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 5
|brookethestoner
|96
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC