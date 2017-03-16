Crime 24 mins ago 12:48 p.m.16 Arlington police officers resign to get criminal cases dismissed
Five Arlington police officers indicted on charges of falsely reporting traffic stops had their cases dismissed this week in exchange for permanently surrendering their state peace officer licenses, according to court records. Eleven other officers involved in the investigation had previously agreed to surrender their licenses so that their cases would not go before a grand jury, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney's office.
