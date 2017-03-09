Continue reading RoboCop comes to UTA -- sort of

It glides softly along the floor, its black, 4-foot, 4-inch-tall bullet-shaped body sporting a University of Texas at Arlington logo and an array of blue and red lights as it hums like a quiet oscillating fan. It's known as the K3 -- a mobile robotic police unit -- and though images of the 1987 sci-fi classic RoboCop spring to mind, don't call it Murphy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.