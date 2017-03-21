Continue reading Arlington police war...

Continue reading Arlington police warn of older man wanted for indecency with a child

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Arlington police told the community to keep an eye out for an older man wanted on several counts of indecency with a child. The man has been accused of making inappropriate comments, taking pictures and following victims while driving an older model green van.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mar 21 k4b5p 101
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC