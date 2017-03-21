Continue reading Arlington police warn of older man wanted for indecency with a child
Arlington police told the community to keep an eye out for an older man wanted on several counts of indecency with a child. The man has been accused of making inappropriate comments, taking pictures and following victims while driving an older model green van.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mar 21
|k4b5p
|101
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC