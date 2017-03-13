Construction starting this summer on ...

Construction starting this summer on new JPS clinic in Euless

Work will begin this summer on the new JPS Medical Home Northeast, which will feature adult primary care, dental services, radiology and a drive-through pharmacy. The Euless City Council recently voted to approve the site plan for the 34,200-square-foot building at 3200 W. Euless Blvd., which is along the Texas 10 corridor.

