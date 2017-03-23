Chicago leads U.S. in residency loss as population drops for second year in a row
Patrice and Chris Bedford, with their 6-week-old son, Theodore, plan to move out of Chicago around July. Growing numbers of people are leaving the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|k4b5p
|101
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC