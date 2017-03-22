BB gun-toting teens suspected of injuring at least 7 in Arlington, police say
Two 18-year-olds suspected of going on a BB gun shooting spree in Arlington that injured at least seven people were arrested Tuesday night, police said. Nicholas Coffman and Jaime Griffin were booked into jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.
