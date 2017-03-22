Basile sends Bakersfield to NIT final...

Basile sends Bakersfield to NIT finals with 80-76 win

A teacher at Strawbridge Elementary started a Kindness Club when the school year began, and it has been a huge hit with the kids. ARLINGTON, Texas - Dedrick Basile scored 14 points, including the clinching free throws with five seconds left, and Cal State Bakersfield became the first eight-seed to advance to the final four of the NIT, defeating Texas Arlington 80-76 on Wednesday night.

