Armed man barricaded in Pantego repair shop surrenders

PANTEGO Police SWAT team members are at the scene Wednesday of a collision repair shop where a man believed to be armed was barricaded inside but had just surrendered at about noon. About 4:45 a.m. Pantego police received a shots fired call and about an hour later his girlfriend called to give police his location.

