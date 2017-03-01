Arlington teen dies in motorcycle cra...

Arlington teen dies in motorcycle crash near Texas 360

Armando Chavez, of Arlington, was taken to Medical City Arlington after he lost control of his bike and crashed into a mailbox about 6:45 p.m. at the 1800 block of Billy B Avenue near Texas 360, police said. Chavez's home address is listed at the 1600 block of Debra Drive, just .2 miles away from where the crash happened.

