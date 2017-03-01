Arlington teen dies in motorcycle crash near Texas 360

Armando Chavez, of Arlington, was taken to Medical City Arlington after he lost control of his bike and crashed into a mailbox about 6:45 p.m. at the 1800 block of Billy B Avenue near Texas 360, police said. Chavez's home address is listed at the 1600 block of Debra Drive, just .2 miles away from where the crash happened.

