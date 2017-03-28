Arlington police searching for attacker after man is shot in possible domestic dispute
According to Lt. Christopher Cook, a police spokesman, a man called 911 around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday to report that he had been shot at a home in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue, near South Collins Street and East Bardin Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Emilee
|104
|Towns object to 'speed trap' tag (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Dillon
|17
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 16
|TerryTate
|9
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC