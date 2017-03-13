Arlington police searching for a susp...

Arlington police searching for a suspect who set a man on fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A man who was set on fire Wednesday is being treated at a local hospital with burns to his chest and arms, according to Arlington police. Police are searching for a suspect who apparently threw liquid on another man and set him on fire, according to VaNessa Harrison, Arlington police spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 11 hr Leanaxxx26 100
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 6 Javier 8
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC