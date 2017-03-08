Arlington Podcast Hall of Famer honored by mayor with his own day in March
Podcaster Gary Leland was honored by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams who proclaimed March 1 as Gary Leland Day after he was inducted into the Academy of Podcasters Hall of Fame in Chicago in 2016. When Gary Leland learned that Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams would proclaim March 1, 2017, as Gary Leland Day, he thought it was a joke.
