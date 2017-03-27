Arlington council disagrees on new sm...

Arlington council disagrees on new smoking limits, sets April 11 vote

A proposal to further tighten Arlington's smoking regulations and earn an official smoke-free designation will go to the City Council for a vote April 11. The ordinance amendment would ban smoking in bars, pool halls, bingo parlors, bowling centers and sexually oriented businesses, all of which are specifically exempted under the existing ordinance. Exceptions for designated smoking areas in workplaces also would be removed, and e-cigarettes would be regulated the same as their tobacco counterparts.

