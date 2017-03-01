Arlington City Council addresses drinking water, MAX Bus concerns
Jason Fisico, public relations and advertising sophomore, and public relations junior Courtney Havens attended the Arlington City Council meeting Tuesday evening for a school assignment. City Council members met for the second time this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|bustyyyb1001
|95
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Mon
|ljordan
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|Feb 25
|Question
|8
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Feb 23
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Feb 23
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC